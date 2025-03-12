Left Menu

Eric Stonestreet Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' Cast as Serial Killer

Emmy-winning actor Eric Stonestreet joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' in a significant guest role, playing a presumed serial killer. The show also sees Krysten Ritter and Neil Patrick Harris in suspenseful roles. The series continues Dexter Morgan's story, airing on Paramount+ this summer with Clyde Phillips as showrunner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:12 IST
Eric Stonestreet Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' Cast as Serial Killer
Eric Stonestreet (Photo/instagram/ericstonestreet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Eric Stonestreet, the Emmy-winning actor renowned for his portrayal of Cameron Tucker in Modern Family, has been confirmed to join the cast of the eagerly awaited series 'Dexter: Resurrection'.

According to Deadline, Stonestreet will portray a character named Al, who is reportedly a serial killer, in a four-episode guest role. The series will also feature Krysten Ritter and Neil Patrick Harris as potential serial killers, continuing the story of Michael C. Hall's iconic character, Dexter Morgan. The principal cast includes notable actors like David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, and Peter Dinklage.

Production has been taking place in New York since January, with the show's release slated for this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime, as reported by Deadline. Clyde Phillips returns as the showrunner, while Hall takes on an executive producer role. Monica Raymund and Marcos Siega have been signed on as directors.

Known for his role in Modern Family, Stonestreet is a two-time Emmy winner and has also appeared in The Santa Clauses, American Auto, and The Toy Box. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Krysten Ritter was announced to join the cast as a guest character named 'Mia', adding intrigue and excitement to the series.

Ritter's involvement in the Showtime series comes after her recent standout role, with details of her new character yet to be disclosed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Following the highly successful Dexter: New Blood revival series, the prequel Dexter: Original Sin premiered last year and concluded its run recently. It set records as Showtime's most-streamed global original series in a decade, amassing 2.68 million global viewers for its finale, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025