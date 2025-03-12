Eric Stonestreet Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' Cast as Serial Killer

Eric Stonestreet, the Emmy-winning actor renowned for his portrayal of Cameron Tucker in Modern Family, has been confirmed to join the cast of the eagerly awaited series 'Dexter: Resurrection'.

According to Deadline, Stonestreet will portray a character named Al, who is reportedly a serial killer, in a four-episode guest role. The series will also feature Krysten Ritter and Neil Patrick Harris as potential serial killers, continuing the story of Michael C. Hall's iconic character, Dexter Morgan. The principal cast includes notable actors like David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, and Peter Dinklage.

Production has been taking place in New York since January, with the show's release slated for this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime, as reported by Deadline. Clyde Phillips returns as the showrunner, while Hall takes on an executive producer role. Monica Raymund and Marcos Siega have been signed on as directors.

Known for his role in Modern Family, Stonestreet is a two-time Emmy winner and has also appeared in The Santa Clauses, American Auto, and The Toy Box. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Krysten Ritter was announced to join the cast as a guest character named 'Mia', adding intrigue and excitement to the series.

Ritter's involvement in the Showtime series comes after her recent standout role, with details of her new character yet to be disclosed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Following the highly successful Dexter: New Blood revival series, the prequel Dexter: Original Sin premiered last year and concluded its run recently. It set records as Showtime's most-streamed global original series in a decade, amassing 2.68 million global viewers for its finale, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)