Ishwak Singh: Pioneering Roles and Breaking Taboos

Actor Ishwak Singh, known for his impactful roles in the web series "Paatal Lok" and "Rocket Boys," attributes his current industry recognition to these projects.

Singh, who began his cinematic journey with a minor role in 2013's ''Raanjhanaa'', has also appeared in ''Aligarh'', ''Tamasha'', and ''Veere Di Wedding''. His next venture, ''Tumko Meri Kasam'', is a semi-biographical take on Dr. Ajay Murdia, directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt & Indira Entertainment.

The film, where Singh portrays the lead, aims to destigmatize infertility, a subject often evaded in society. Scheduled for a March 21 release, it also features Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol. Singh hopes this film will spark important conversations while showcasing his versatility across genres.

