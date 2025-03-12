Left Menu

Ishwak Singh: Pioneering Roles and Breaking Taboos

Actor Ishwak Singh credits his roles in 'Paatal Lok' and 'Rocket Boys' for establishing his presence in the film industry. His upcoming film, 'Tumko Meri Kasam', explores infertility, a societal taboo. Singh emphasizes organic career growth and wants to diversify into various genres like comedy, horror, and action.

Actor Ishwak Singh, known for his impactful roles in the web series "Paatal Lok" and "Rocket Boys," attributes his current industry recognition to these projects.

Singh, who began his cinematic journey with a minor role in 2013's ''Raanjhanaa'', has also appeared in ''Aligarh'', ''Tamasha'', and ''Veere Di Wedding''. His next venture, ''Tumko Meri Kasam'', is a semi-biographical take on Dr. Ajay Murdia, directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt & Indira Entertainment.

The film, where Singh portrays the lead, aims to destigmatize infertility, a subject often evaded in society. Scheduled for a March 21 release, it also features Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol. Singh hopes this film will spark important conversations while showcasing his versatility across genres.

