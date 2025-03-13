Left Menu

Barsi's Unbroken Tradition: A Village's Devotion to Lord Shiva

In Barsi, a village in Uttar Pradesh, the centuries-old tradition of not performing Holika Dahan continues due to the belief that Lord Shiva resides in the local temple. This unique cultural practice remains strong, with villagers opting to celebrate Holi festivities elsewhere, ensuring their devotion remains unshaken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:07 IST
Barsi's Unbroken Tradition: A Village's Devotion to Lord Shiva
  • Country:
  • India

In the village of Barsi, located on the western border of Uttar Pradesh, a unique tradition has persisted for generations. The local practice of abstaining from Holika Dahan, unlike other villages, is deeply rooted in the belief that Lord Shiva resides in the village's ancient temple and wanders within its boundaries.

Villagers fear that lighting the Holika bonfire might disturb the deity, a conviction upheld by village head Aadesh Kumar. The centuries-old temple, believed to be constructed during the Mahabharata era, houses a naturally manifested Shivling, drawing thousands of devotees annually.

Barsi, with a population of 1,700, has gained recognition for its unique customs. Despite evolving times, the villagers' unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva remains a cornerstone of their cultural identity, as they continue to forgo Holika Dahan, opting instead to celebrate in neighboring villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025