Barsi's Unbroken Tradition: A Village's Devotion to Lord Shiva

In the village of Barsi, located on the western border of Uttar Pradesh, a unique tradition has persisted for generations. The local practice of abstaining from Holika Dahan, unlike other villages, is deeply rooted in the belief that Lord Shiva resides in the village's ancient temple and wanders within its boundaries.

Villagers fear that lighting the Holika bonfire might disturb the deity, a conviction upheld by village head Aadesh Kumar. The centuries-old temple, believed to be constructed during the Mahabharata era, houses a naturally manifested Shivling, drawing thousands of devotees annually.

Barsi, with a population of 1,700, has gained recognition for its unique customs. Despite evolving times, the villagers' unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva remains a cornerstone of their cultural identity, as they continue to forgo Holika Dahan, opting instead to celebrate in neighboring villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)