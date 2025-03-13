Left Menu

Call to Honor Bhagat Singh: NDA Delegation Urged for Lahore March

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has urged the NDA government to send a delegation to Lahore for a civil society march on March 23. The march seeks to honor freedom fighter Bhagat Singh by renaming Shadman Chowk after him, recognizing his historical significance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has called on the Union government to dispatch a National Democratic Alliance delegation to Lahore. The purpose would be to participate in a civil society march on March 23, advocating for naming a location after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Tyagi has reportedly written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressing his request. Bhagat Singh, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, was executed by British authorities on March 23, 1931, and the area where they were imprisoned has been replaced by Shadman Colony in Lahore.

There has been persistent advocacy to rename Shadman Chowk after Singh. Tyagi emphasized the popular support for Singh's legacy in both India and Pakistan and recommended the inclusion of civil society members from both nations in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

