Call to Honor Bhagat Singh: NDA Delegation Urged for Lahore March

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has called on the Union government to dispatch a National Democratic Alliance delegation to Lahore. The purpose would be to participate in a civil society march on March 23, advocating for naming a location after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Tyagi has reportedly written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressing his request. Bhagat Singh, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, was executed by British authorities on March 23, 1931, and the area where they were imprisoned has been replaced by Shadman Colony in Lahore.

There has been persistent advocacy to rename Shadman Chowk after Singh. Tyagi emphasized the popular support for Singh's legacy in both India and Pakistan and recommended the inclusion of civil society members from both nations in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)