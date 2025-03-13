A Legacy of Valor: INA Veteran Madavan Pillai Celebrates 99th Birthday

In a poignant commemoration, R Madavan Pillai, one of the last surviving veterans of the Indian National Army (INA), celebrated his 99th birthday with a heartfelt visit to the National War Memorial. Pillai, a venerable figure in India's freedom struggle, conveyed a message urging the nation's youth to uphold unity, faith, and sacrifice, principles championed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Arriving at the memorial, Pillai, aided by an Army official, paid homage to the fallen heroes and saluted the statue of Netaji at the India Gate. The veteran's enduring pride was evident as he laid a ceremonial wreath at the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti,' a poignant tribute to India's enduring legacy of sacrifice and patriotism.

Pillai's life story is a remarkable chronicle of commitment and courage. Born in Burma in 1926, he joined the Indian Independence League before enlisting in the INA. His steadfast dedication to the cause led to his imprisonment during the freedom struggle, and he has since been recognized for his contribution with official honors, including a felicitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)