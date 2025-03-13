Left Menu

A Legacy of Valor: INA Veteran Madavan Pillai Celebrates 99th Birthday

R Madavan Pillai, one of the last surviving veterans of the Indian National Army (INA), celebrated his 99th birthday with a visit to the National War Memorial. Despite his age, he continues advocating for unity, faith, and sacrifice, embodying the spirit of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the INA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:06 IST
A Legacy of Valor: INA Veteran Madavan Pillai Celebrates 99th Birthday
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant commemoration, R Madavan Pillai, one of the last surviving veterans of the Indian National Army (INA), celebrated his 99th birthday with a heartfelt visit to the National War Memorial. Pillai, a venerable figure in India's freedom struggle, conveyed a message urging the nation's youth to uphold unity, faith, and sacrifice, principles championed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Arriving at the memorial, Pillai, aided by an Army official, paid homage to the fallen heroes and saluted the statue of Netaji at the India Gate. The veteran's enduring pride was evident as he laid a ceremonial wreath at the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti,' a poignant tribute to India's enduring legacy of sacrifice and patriotism.

Pillai's life story is a remarkable chronicle of commitment and courage. Born in Burma in 1926, he joined the Indian Independence League before enlisting in the INA. His steadfast dedication to the cause led to his imprisonment during the freedom struggle, and he has since been recognized for his contribution with official honors, including a felicitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025