Stars Seek Divine Blessings at Tirumala Temple

In a heartwarming display of faith, actor Gautham Raju visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Thursday to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara. Known for its sanctity and reverence, the temple attracts millions of spiritual seekers each year.

Dressed in a pristine white ensemble, the 'Gharana Mogudu' star shared this spiritual journey with family and friends, while also interacting warmly with his fans who gathered at the temple. Gautham Raju's presence was a delight for many devotees present.

Coinciding with his visit, the ensemble cast of the upcoming film 'Dilruba', led by director Viswa Karun, sought blessings ahead of their film's release. Actors Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon, and Kathryn Davison were seen leaving the temple with prasad, marking the end of their sacred visit.

Sporting a green shirt and dhoti, Kiran Abbavaram greeted fans warmly, pausing for photos, while accompanied by his co-stars. Earlier, 'B.Tech Babulu' actress Ashwini Sri also visited the temple, adorned in a vibrant yellow saree, where she received Vedic blessings and special offerings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

