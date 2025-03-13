Left Menu

Stars Seek Divine Blessings at Tirumala Temple

Celebrities, including Gautham Raju and the cast of 'Dilruba', visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala for blessings. This revered site, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, draws millions of devotees. Actress Ashwini Sri also partook in the sacred rituals, receiving Vedic blessings and temple offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:32 IST
Gautham Raju, Kiran Abbavaram (Photo credit/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartwarming display of faith, actor Gautham Raju visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Thursday to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara. Known for its sanctity and reverence, the temple attracts millions of spiritual seekers each year.

Dressed in a pristine white ensemble, the 'Gharana Mogudu' star shared this spiritual journey with family and friends, while also interacting warmly with his fans who gathered at the temple. Gautham Raju's presence was a delight for many devotees present.

Coinciding with his visit, the ensemble cast of the upcoming film 'Dilruba', led by director Viswa Karun, sought blessings ahead of their film's release. Actors Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon, and Kathryn Davison were seen leaving the temple with prasad, marking the end of their sacred visit.

Sporting a green shirt and dhoti, Kiran Abbavaram greeted fans warmly, pausing for photos, while accompanied by his co-stars. Earlier, 'B.Tech Babulu' actress Ashwini Sri also visited the temple, adorned in a vibrant yellow saree, where she received Vedic blessings and special offerings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

