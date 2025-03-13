Left Menu

Mpowering Minds 2025: A Landmark Summit for Mental Health Advocacy

Mrs. Neerja Birla and actress Madhuri Dixit celebrated changemakers in India’s mental health sector at the Mpowering Minds Summit 2025. Honorees included Policybazaar and The Banyan. The summit launched the Mpower Research Report and Global Mental Health Consortium, emphasizing systemic reform and prioritizing mental well-being in India’s development agenda.

The Mpowering Minds Summit 2025, organized under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, spotlighted pivotal transformations in India's mental health landscape. Mrs. Neerja Birla, alongside actress Madhuri Dixit, honored individuals and organizations making significant strides in advocacy and care.

This year's summit recognized honorees like Policybazaar and The Banyan for their groundbreaking initiatives. The event marked the unveiling of the 'Unveiling the Silent Struggle' research report, indicating rising mental health challenges among Indian youth, and launched the Global Mental Health Consortium aimed at systemic reform.

Bringing together international experts and local leaders, the summit underscored mental health as integral to India's future, echoing Mrs. Birla's message that the time for action is now. Mpower continues to lead efforts in reducing stigma and raising awareness nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

