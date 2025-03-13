Left Menu

Chennai Set to Host Football+ Summit 2025: A Celebration of Brazilian Football Legacy

The Football+ Summit 2025 in Chennai promises to be a landmark event, bringing Brazilian football legends and industry leaders to inspire and chart the future of the sport. With luminaries like Dunga and Jorginho sharing insights, this summit is set to ignite passion and foster global connections within the football community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai is gearing up to host the Football+ Summit 2025, an event poised to transform the city into a global football hub. Scheduled from March 31st to April 1st, the summit will welcome icons such as Dunga, Edmilson, and others who defined Brazilian football excellence.

The event promises unparalleled insights from world champions, offering participants an opportunity to learn winning strategies and leadership secrets. Attendees will have the chance to network with top executives and forge connections that could propel their football ambitions on a global scale.

The summit agenda features discussions on grassroots development, media rights, and digital transformation, promising a comprehensive overview of the football ecosystem. With early-bird tickets available, this is an event that football enthusiasts simply cannot afford to miss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

