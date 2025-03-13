Chennai Set to Host Football+ Summit 2025: A Celebration of Brazilian Football Legacy

Chennai is gearing up to host the Football+ Summit 2025, an event poised to transform the city into a global football hub. Scheduled from March 31st to April 1st, the summit will welcome icons such as Dunga, Edmilson, and others who defined Brazilian football excellence.

The event promises unparalleled insights from world champions, offering participants an opportunity to learn winning strategies and leadership secrets. Attendees will have the chance to network with top executives and forge connections that could propel their football ambitions on a global scale.

The summit agenda features discussions on grassroots development, media rights, and digital transformation, promising a comprehensive overview of the football ecosystem. With early-bird tickets available, this is an event that football enthusiasts simply cannot afford to miss.

(With inputs from agencies.)