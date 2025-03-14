Left Menu

Robert De Niro's Dual Triumph: The Alto Knights

Robert De Niro stars as dual leads in the biographical crime drama 'The Alto Knights,' portraying rival 1950s mafia bosses in New York. Directed by Barry Levinson and written by Nicholas Pileggi, the film explores the fractious relationship and power struggle between Frank Costello and Vito Genovese.

14-03-2025
actor

Robert De Niro, the acclaimed actor known for his embodiment of complex characters, has taken on the challenging roles of two lead characters in the biographical crime drama 'The Alto Knights'. The film is set in 1950s New York and chronicles the tumultuous relationship between rival Italian-American mafia bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, both portrayed by De Niro himself.

The movie, directed by Barry Levinson and penned by Nicholas Pileggi, utilizes a documentary-style approach to recount the old friends' shared past, events leading to their estrangement, and a failed assassination attempt on Costello. The narrative unfolds through tense confrontations highlighting their clash for power.

Produced by De Niro's long-time collaborator Irwin Winkler, 'The Alto Knights' showcases the veteran actor's versatility and commitment. Speaking at the film's London premiere, De Niro expressed that the project's challenging dual roles were a compelling reason to revisit the mobster genre once more. The film is set to debut globally on March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

