Influencer's Wombat Snatching Sparks Outrage in Australia

An American influencer, Sam Jones, departed Australia amid intensifying criticism for a controversial video depicting her taking a baby wombat from its mother. The footage led to a review of her visa and widespread condemnation, prompting her to set her Instagram account to private as the fallout unfolded.

The video shows Jones, who also goes by Samantha Strable, snatching the joey from the roadside at night, prompting laughter from a companion filming the event. Although she later returned the joey to the ground, the incident triggered concerns from both government officials and wildlife advocates about the wombat's well-being.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed strong criticism of Jones's actions. Yolandi Vermaak, from the charity Wombat Rescue, highlighted the potential threats to the wombat and its mother, citing a skin disease evident on the joey in the footage that urgently needed treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)