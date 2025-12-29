Govt backs new training drive to lift animal welfare standards in woolsheds

The Government, in partnership with the wool industry, is backing new training initiatives aimed at strengthening animal welfare standards in New Zealand woolsheds, Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson have announced.

A dedicated $75,000 fund has been established to support targeted training programmes that improve knowledge, skills, and best-practice compliance in animal care within the shearing industry.

“We’ve worked closely with industry to set up this fund to support practical, targeted training that lifts animal welfare outcomes and strengthens compliance across the sector,” Mr Hoggard said.

The one-year pilot programme will deliver a mix of in-person workshops, online learning modules, practical assessments, and industry resources. Training will be available to shearers, wool handlers, contractors, and others working across the shearing and wool supply chain.

Funding for the initiative is being shared between Government and industry. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is contributing $25,000, while PGG Wrightson and The New Zealand Merino Company are each providing $15,000. Wool Impact is also contributing $15,000, and the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association is investing $5,000. In addition, the New Zealand Veterinary Association is providing in-kind support.

The fund is being administered by Wool Impact, with governance provided by a steering committee that includes representation from the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association. Elite Wool Industry Training has been appointed to deliver the programme.

Mr Hoggard said the initiative is designed to respond to evolving market expectations while safeguarding New Zealand’s reputation for high-quality wool and responsible shearing practices.

“This training is essential to meeting changing customer demands and ensuring our shearing practices align with best-practice animal welfare standards,” he said.

The programme follows allegations of sheep mistreatment linked to shearing practices in December 2024, with MPI investigations into those claims still ongoing, Mr Patterson said. He added that the training initiative demonstrates a proactive response by both Government and industry to reinforce standards and rebuild confidence.

“New Zealand’s international reputation is built on high animal welfare standards,” Mr Patterson said. “Maintaining and improving those standards is critical for protecting market access and supporting rural communities that rely on wool exports.”

The announcement builds on earlier investment by MPI, which committed $75,000 in June to The New Zealand Merino Company’s Cadetship Programme. That funding expanded cadet training opportunities and introduced a dedicated animal welfare module, further strengthening skills development across the sector.