Jeff Daniels Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Shrinking' Season 3

Esteemed actor Jeff Daniels is set to grace the third season of the popular Apple TV+ drama, 'Shrinking'.

Reports from Variety confirm that Daniels will undertake the role of Jimmy Laird's father, a character played by Jason Segel. At 70, the Emmy-winning actor is celebrated for his performances in beloved films such as 'Speed', 'Dumb and Dumber', and 'The Martian', alongside TV hits like 'The Newsroom'.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, 'Shrinking' first captivated audiences in 2023. The comedy series centers on Segel's character, a therapist who radically alters his life by candidly speaking to his clients. The show also boasts performances from stars like Harrison Ford and Christa Miller, showcasing a blend of talent across its cast.

