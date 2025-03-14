Jeff Daniels Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Shrinking' Season 3
Jeff Daniels will appear in season 3 of Apple TV+ drama 'Shrinking', playing Jimmy Laird’s father, a character portrayed by Jason Segel. Daniels, an Emmy winner, is famed for roles in 'Speed' and 'The Newsroom'. The series, featuring Harrison Ford and others, explores a therapist's unconventional methods.
- Country:
- United States
Esteemed actor Jeff Daniels is set to grace the third season of the popular Apple TV+ drama, 'Shrinking'.
Reports from Variety confirm that Daniels will undertake the role of Jimmy Laird's father, a character played by Jason Segel. At 70, the Emmy-winning actor is celebrated for his performances in beloved films such as 'Speed', 'Dumb and Dumber', and 'The Martian', alongside TV hits like 'The Newsroom'.
Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, 'Shrinking' first captivated audiences in 2023. The comedy series centers on Segel's character, a therapist who radically alters his life by candidly speaking to his clients. The show also boasts performances from stars like Harrison Ford and Christa Miller, showcasing a blend of talent across its cast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News: Streaming Surge, Tragic Losses, and Stellar Comebacks
Shocking Twists in Entertainment: Loss, Space Missions, and Hollywood Dreams
A Rollercoaster Week in Entertainment: From Oscars Upset to All-Female Space Crew
Glitz, Glory, and Controversies: The Buzz Around Global Entertainment Highlights
Cinema's Influence on Society: Understanding Beyond Entertainment