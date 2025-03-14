Left Menu

Jeff Daniels Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Shrinking' Season 3

Jeff Daniels will appear in season 3 of Apple TV+ drama 'Shrinking', playing Jimmy Laird’s father, a character portrayed by Jason Segel. Daniels, an Emmy winner, is famed for roles in 'Speed' and 'The Newsroom'. The series, featuring Harrison Ford and others, explores a therapist's unconventional methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:38 IST
Jeff Daniels Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Shrinking' Season 3
Jeff Daniels
  • Country:
  • United States

Esteemed actor Jeff Daniels is set to grace the third season of the popular Apple TV+ drama, 'Shrinking'.

Reports from Variety confirm that Daniels will undertake the role of Jimmy Laird's father, a character played by Jason Segel. At 70, the Emmy-winning actor is celebrated for his performances in beloved films such as 'Speed', 'Dumb and Dumber', and 'The Martian', alongside TV hits like 'The Newsroom'.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, 'Shrinking' first captivated audiences in 2023. The comedy series centers on Segel's character, a therapist who radically alters his life by candidly speaking to his clients. The show also boasts performances from stars like Harrison Ford and Christa Miller, showcasing a blend of talent across its cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025