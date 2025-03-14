South Korean Delegation Honors Cultural Ties in Ayodhya

A 78-member delegation of South Korean citizens made a two-day visit to Ayodhya, in a move to honor and reconnect with their cultural roots, according to Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi. Arriving on Thursday, they also participated in Holi celebrations.

The South Korean delegates, hailing from the Karak clan, paid homage at Queen Heo Memorial Park at Naya Ghat, recognizing the site built two-and-a-half years prior as a testament to their heritage. The congregation also visited the Ram temple and took part in the 'aarti' ritual on the banks of the Saryu river.

As per legend, a princess from Ayodhya, Suriratna, embarked on an epic journey about 2,000 years ago to Korea, where she married King Kim Suro, thereby founding the Gaya kingdom. Many in South Korea, considered descendants of Suriratna, venerate Ayodhya as their ancestral origin, evidenced by the established memorial in collaboration with Gimhae city since 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)