Left Menu

South Korean Delegation Honors Cultural Ties in Ayodhya

A 78-member delegation from South Korea visited Ayodhya to honor cultural connections. Highlighting the deep-rooted historical ties, the visit included a tribute at the Queen Heo Memorial Park and celebrations of local traditions. The visit acknowledged Ayodhya's significance to many descendants of the Karak clan in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:47 IST
South Korean Delegation Honors Cultural Ties in Ayodhya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 78-member delegation of South Korean citizens made a two-day visit to Ayodhya, in a move to honor and reconnect with their cultural roots, according to Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi. Arriving on Thursday, they also participated in Holi celebrations.

The South Korean delegates, hailing from the Karak clan, paid homage at Queen Heo Memorial Park at Naya Ghat, recognizing the site built two-and-a-half years prior as a testament to their heritage. The congregation also visited the Ram temple and took part in the 'aarti' ritual on the banks of the Saryu river.

As per legend, a princess from Ayodhya, Suriratna, embarked on an epic journey about 2,000 years ago to Korea, where she married King Kim Suro, thereby founding the Gaya kingdom. Many in South Korea, considered descendants of Suriratna, venerate Ayodhya as their ancestral origin, evidenced by the established memorial in collaboration with Gimhae city since 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025