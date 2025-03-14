Hola Mohalla: Celebrating Sikh Spirit and Unity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur participated in prayers during the Hola Mohalla festival at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. The annual event drew a massive gathering of devotees to the revered Anandpur Sahib shrine, one of the five Sikh temporal seats.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mann highlighted the festival's significance, linking it to the ideology of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, and the spirit of 'Chardi Kala,' which symbolizes eternal optimism and well-being.

Mann expressed the state government's commitment to following the teachings of Sikh Gurus and fostering secularism and communal harmony. He called upon citizens to transcend societal divisions and demonstrate unity and religious tolerance, bolstering infrastructure and social fabric in Punjab.

