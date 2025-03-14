Left Menu

Hola Mohalla: Celebrating Sikh Spirit and Unity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife participated in prayers at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib during Hola Mohalla. Highlighting cultural pride and unity, Mann emphasized the festival's deep roots in Sikh ideology and the importance of secularism and communal harmony in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anandpursahib | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:56 IST
Hola Mohalla: Celebrating Sikh Spirit and Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur participated in prayers during the Hola Mohalla festival at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. The annual event drew a massive gathering of devotees to the revered Anandpur Sahib shrine, one of the five Sikh temporal seats.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mann highlighted the festival's significance, linking it to the ideology of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, and the spirit of 'Chardi Kala,' which symbolizes eternal optimism and well-being.

Mann expressed the state government's commitment to following the teachings of Sikh Gurus and fostering secularism and communal harmony. He called upon citizens to transcend societal divisions and demonstrate unity and religious tolerance, bolstering infrastructure and social fabric in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025