Celebrated Actor-Filmmaker Deb Mukherjee Passes Away at 83

Veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, known for his notable contributions to Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 83. Mukherjee succumbed to a prolonged illness on Friday morning at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

Mukherjee had a distinguished career in the 1960s and 1970s, appearing in films such as 'Tu Hi Meri Zindagi', 'Abhinetri', and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander'. He also directed the 1983 film 'Karate'.

The actor hailed from the illustrious Samarth-Mukherjee family, closely linked to Bollywood icons. His demise prompted tributes from industry stalwarts like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Hrithik Roshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)