Left Menu

Celebrated Actor-Filmmaker Deb Mukherjee Passes Away at 83

Veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukerji, passed away at his Mumbai home due to a prolonged illness. Known for roles in the 1960s and 1970s, Mukherjee also directed the film ‘Karate’. His passing was mourned by many, including family members and prominent Bollywood figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:51 IST
Celebrated Actor-Filmmaker Deb Mukherjee Passes Away at 83
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, known for his notable contributions to Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 83. Mukherjee succumbed to a prolonged illness on Friday morning at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

Mukherjee had a distinguished career in the 1960s and 1970s, appearing in films such as 'Tu Hi Meri Zindagi', 'Abhinetri', and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander'. He also directed the 1983 film 'Karate'.

The actor hailed from the illustrious Samarth-Mukherjee family, closely linked to Bollywood icons. His demise prompted tributes from industry stalwarts like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Hrithik Roshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025