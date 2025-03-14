Left Menu

Jeffrey Donaldson's Trial Postponed Due to Wife's Illness

The trial for historical sex offences involving Jeffrey Donaldson, former DUP leader, and his wife Eleanor, has been delayed as she is unwell. The case involves multiple charges against both, set to be reviewed on May 16 at Newry Crown Court.

Updated: 14-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:28 IST
Jeffrey Donaldson's Trial Postponed Due to Wife's Illness
The highly anticipated trial of Jeffrey Donaldson, previously the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, faces delays due to the unwell status of his wife, Eleanor, the court announced on Friday. This development pushes back the trial's start by at least two months.

Donaldson, a familiar figure in Northern Irish politics, shocked many by resigning abruptly from his position in March 2024 after being charged with historical sex offenses. Accusations against him involve 13 counts of indecent assault on a minor and four counts of gross indecency, dating from 1985 to 2008. Donaldson has entered a plea of not guilty.

Meanwhile, Eleanor Donaldson also faces charges, specifically three counts including aiding and abetting rape, yet her current health condition prevents her from attending the trial. As confirmed by her attorney, the trial is expected to span three weeks once rescheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

