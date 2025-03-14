Sikkim's Harmonious Holi: A Celebration of Unity
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang partook in Holi celebrations at MG Marg, highlighting the state's unity in diversity. The event featured cultural performances, emphasizing shared values of peace and harmony amidst vibrant festivities, illustrating Sikkim's collective identity through community participation.
On Friday, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in the spirited Holi celebrations at MG Marg. The event served as a testament to Sikkim's rich cultural tapestry.
Revelers gathered to enjoy the festival of colors, accompanied by captivating cultural performances. Governor Mathur and CM Tamang extended their warm greetings to participants, underscoring the essence of the festival.
CM Tamang highlighted Sikkim's thriving community spirit by acknowledging the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures and languages. Holi, he asserted, reinforces shared values of peace and inclusivity, contributing to the social fabric that unites the people of Sikkim.
