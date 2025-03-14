Festival Unity: Sanatan Dharma's Timeless Thread

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extolled the virtues of Sanatan Dharma's festival tradition during a Holi event in Gorakhpur, underscoring the unique cultural richness it offers to India. He remarked on how the festive spirit fosters national unity and promotes the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'.

Adityanath highlighted the importance of the country's myriad festivals in bridging regional and cultural divides. He cited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a testament to the inclusive nature of Sanatan Dharma, where millions of devotees from diverse backgrounds came together without discrimination.

The chief minister cautioned against divisive forces and celebrated the discipline observed during sacred events. Asserting the timeless wisdom of leaders like Lord Ram, he vowed to uphold dignity and integrity, aligning the Holi celebration with a broader message of unity and truth.

