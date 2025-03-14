Vibrant Celebrations Mark Holi Festivities in Haryana and Punjab
Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Haryana and Punjab. Revelers enjoyed throwing water balloons and smearing 'gulal'. Governors, chief ministers, and other officials extended their greetings. The police ensured safety amid festivities, while the Sikh festival Holla Mohalla was also prominently observed.
- Country:
- India
The vibrant festival of Holi brought a burst of color and joy to the states of Haryana and Punjab on Friday. As children happily launched balloons filled with colorful water, and 'gulal' was smeared on the faces of friends and family, the spirit of community and celebration was ever-present.
In Chandigarh, the joint capital, and elsewhere, police set up detailed security arrangements to ensure festivities remained safe. Authorities warned against hooliganism, deploying officers to monitor traffic and curb reckless driving. Despite a brief traffic congestion at major celebration points, the day proceeded with enthusiasm.
Public figures including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended warm greetings, highlighting the festival's message of unity and brotherhood. Concurrently, at Anandpur Sahib, the Holla Mohalla festival drew a significant crowd, symbolizing Sikh cultural heritage alongside the colorful Holi festivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Punjab
- Haryana
- festival
- celebration
- police
- safety
- greetings
- Holla Mohalla
- traffic
ALSO READ
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety
Palghar Police Emerge as Best in Maharashtra for Governance Excellence
Swift Justice: Pune Police Nab Rape Accused with Community's Aid
Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Terror Assets to Dismantle Hizbul Mujahideen Funding
Referees Union Rallies for Safety After Accusations of Corruption