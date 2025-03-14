Vibrant Celebrations Mark Holi Festivities in Haryana and Punjab

The vibrant festival of Holi brought a burst of color and joy to the states of Haryana and Punjab on Friday. As children happily launched balloons filled with colorful water, and 'gulal' was smeared on the faces of friends and family, the spirit of community and celebration was ever-present.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital, and elsewhere, police set up detailed security arrangements to ensure festivities remained safe. Authorities warned against hooliganism, deploying officers to monitor traffic and curb reckless driving. Despite a brief traffic congestion at major celebration points, the day proceeded with enthusiasm.

Public figures including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended warm greetings, highlighting the festival's message of unity and brotherhood. Concurrently, at Anandpur Sahib, the Holla Mohalla festival drew a significant crowd, symbolizing Sikh cultural heritage alongside the colorful Holi festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)