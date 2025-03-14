Left Menu

Vibrant Celebrations Mark Holi Festivities in Haryana and Punjab

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Haryana and Punjab. Revelers enjoyed throwing water balloons and smearing 'gulal'. Governors, chief ministers, and other officials extended their greetings. The police ensured safety amid festivities, while the Sikh festival Holla Mohalla was also prominently observed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:11 IST
Vibrant Celebrations Mark Holi Festivities in Haryana and Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant festival of Holi brought a burst of color and joy to the states of Haryana and Punjab on Friday. As children happily launched balloons filled with colorful water, and 'gulal' was smeared on the faces of friends and family, the spirit of community and celebration was ever-present.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital, and elsewhere, police set up detailed security arrangements to ensure festivities remained safe. Authorities warned against hooliganism, deploying officers to monitor traffic and curb reckless driving. Despite a brief traffic congestion at major celebration points, the day proceeded with enthusiasm.

Public figures including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended warm greetings, highlighting the festival's message of unity and brotherhood. Concurrently, at Anandpur Sahib, the Holla Mohalla festival drew a significant crowd, symbolizing Sikh cultural heritage alongside the colorful Holi festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025