Holi: A Unifying Answer to Sanatan Dharma Critics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has positioned Holi as a powerful response to critics of Sanatan Dharma. During the recent celebrations at Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath showered flowers and expressed that Holi answers criticisms about division within Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at the festivities, he noted how Holi unites followers across caste, religion, and region, underscoring that any perceived divisions exist only in the minds of those who defame Sanatan Dharma. Adityanath declared that festivals like Holi and Maha Kumbh are testaments to India's enduring cultural unity.

He also reflected on historical attempts to disrupt these festivals, attributing their resilience to the steadfastness of Sanatanis. The chief minister emphasized that preserving the traditions and correcting any distortions are key responsibilities, urging continued faith and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)