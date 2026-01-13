Khichdi Tradition at Gorakhnath Temple: A Makar Sankranti Celebration
On Makar Sankranti, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will partake in the age-old Nath tradition by offering khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath. This ritual, reflecting deep-rooted folk beliefs, attracts devotees from various regions. Extensive preparations ensure a safe and comfortable experience for all visitors.
In a cherished tradition on January 15, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will offer khichdi to Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath during Makar Sankranti, honoring a centuries-old Nath practice.
This unique ritual, steeped in folk beliefs, coincides with the Sun's transition into Uttarayan and draws devotees from across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Nepal in large numbers.
Authorities have made comprehensive arrangements, enhancing safety and convenience, with decorated temple areas and accommodations, including night shelters, ensuring pilgrims experience the event smoothly.
