Holi Clash in Jharkhand Sparks Tension and Fire

Several people sustained injuries, and at least three shops were allegedly set ablaze following a violent clash between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district, according to police reports.

Authorities have deployed police forces to the area, confirming that the situation is under control, a police officer stated.

The conflict erupted in Ghodthamba when one group opposed the procession's passage through the area, triggering a confrontation in which both factions hurled stones at each other, the officer reported. 'A significant police presence was established to restore peace. The situation is under control and under close observation,' noted Khorimahua Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)