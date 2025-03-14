Left Menu

Holi Clash in Jharkhand Sparks Tension and Fire

A clash during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district resulted in injuries and three torched shops. Police have been deployed, and the situation is now under control. The disturbance occurred when a group opposed the procession's passage, leading to stone-pelting between the two groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several people sustained injuries, and at least three shops were allegedly set ablaze following a violent clash between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district, according to police reports.

Authorities have deployed police forces to the area, confirming that the situation is under control, a police officer stated.

The conflict erupted in Ghodthamba when one group opposed the procession's passage through the area, triggering a confrontation in which both factions hurled stones at each other, the officer reported. 'A significant police presence was established to restore peace. The situation is under control and under close observation,' noted Khorimahua Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

