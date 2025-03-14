Left Menu

Diddy's Day in Court: Allegations Ignite Legal Drama

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new legal battles with fresh accusations alleging forced labor and a two-decade-long sex trafficking scheme. His trial is set for May 5 in Manhattan. Combs, who has denied all allegations, is currently under pre-trial detention and faces considerable media scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:43 IST
Sean Combs

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court on Friday, facing a new indictment outlining allegations of forced labor tied to a long-running sex trafficking scheme. Dressed in tan jail attire, the 55-year-old is accused of compelling employees to endure long hours under threat of punishment. The trial is slated for May 5.

Combs, who has maintained his innocence regarding racketeering and sex trafficking charges, is accused by prosecutors of using his business empire to exploit women. His lawyer argues that Combs never coerced anyone into sexual acts. Prosecutors allege these exploitations occurred over two decades, adding significant weight to the charges.

Combs' hearing also intended to address jury selection, with debates on timing due to media influence. Prosecutors and defense attorneys differ on start dates, with Combs detained pending trial since his arrest last year. Known for founding Bad Boy Records, Combs' storied career is overshadowed by these serious legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

