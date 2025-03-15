Left Menu

Drama Behind the Entertainment Headlines

This article summarizes current events in the entertainment sector including Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleading not guilty to a new indictment, eviction attempts against a film screening cinema, Robert De Niro's double role in 'The Alto Knights', Nikki Glaser's hosting return to Golden Globes, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:31 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

In recent entertainment news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has pleaded not guilty to a new indictment which accuses him of coercing employees into long hours and suggesting retaliation if they didn't participate in a sex trafficking scheme. The trial is scheduled for May 5 in Manhattan federal court.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is pushing to evict O Cinema, a non-profit art house, for showing the Oscar-winning film 'No Other Land.' The film's portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has led city officials to consider withholding future grants to the cinema.

Elsewhere, Robert De Niro's newest film 'The Alto Knights' showcases his versatility as he tackles two lead roles as opposing mafia bosses. Additionally, Nikki Glaser will once again host the Golden Globes in January 2026. The entertainment landscape continues to evolve with exciting developments on multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

