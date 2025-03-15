A Transformative Partnership for Social Impact in Chhattisgarh

The Art of Living Social Projects has entered a crucial partnership with the Government of Chhattisgarh, marking a step towards sustainable development. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on March 11th, attended by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, among other notable figures.

In a vibrant gathering in Raipur, Gurudev addressed thousands, urging Naxalites to abandon violence and join mainstream society, promising support in achieving better social conditions. This collaboration aims to improve livelihoods through integrating large-scale initiatives in environment, agriculture, and education, aligning with state and national government schemes.

With focus on water conservation, rural development, and skill-building, the initiative seeks to empower communities, enhance economic resilience, and foster a self-reliant future. The Art of Living Social Projects remains committed to driving positive societal change and supporting the transformation of rural Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)