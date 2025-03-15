Phoebe Dynevor Joins Jake Gyllenhaal in Shyamalan's Supernatural Romance

Phoebe Dynevor, famed for her breakout role in Netflix's 'Bridgerton', is set to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in an upcoming film by director M. Night Shyamalan.

The project, described as a supernatural romantic thriller, is based on an original story co-created by Shyamalan and renowned novelist Nicholas Sparks. The story will be simultaneously developed into both a screenplay and a novel.

While specific details of the plot and characters remain under wraps, the film is being produced by Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan through Blinding Edge Pictures, with additional production from Sparks' partner Theresa Park and Marc Bienstock.

(With inputs from agencies.)