On-Screen Magic, Off-Screen Distance: Inside Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's 'Snow White' Dynamics

As anticipation builds for Disney's live-action 'Snow White,' slated to hit theaters on March 21, tensions behind the scenes have attracted attention. Leading stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot reportedly maintain a professional but distant relationship, sources telling People magazine the pair 'have nothing in common' due to their age difference and contrasting political ideologies.

With Zegler, 23, at a different life stage from the 39-year-old Gadot—an actress and mother of four—the gap is compounded by disparate political stances. Gadot has openly advocated for Israeli hostages amid Middle East tensions, while Zegler has expressed solidarity with Palestine. Such differences have reportedly contributed to a reserved dynamic between the actresses.

Despite rumored tension, Zegler and Gadot have not shied away from promotional duties. Their joint appearances at Disney's D23 Expo and the Academy Awards suggest a commitment to the project. Nevertheless, Gadot's absence at the European premiere in Spain was notable, though sources insist it was due to scheduled press commitments in New York.

Insiders dismiss any significant fallout, emphasizing a lack of hostility. 'It's not a 'stay away from me' situation,' a source commented to People magazine, noting they will appear together at the Los Angeles premiere. Yet, others acknowledge the absence of friendship. 'They did a job together, and that's it,' a source said.

Zegler's casting and subsequent comments stirred controversy, particularly her remarks that the original 1937 'Snow White' was 'dated,' clashed with Gadot's opinion, which sources say aligns more closely with preserving project integrity. Directed by Marc Webb, 'Snow White' stars Zegler as the princess and Gadot as the Evil Queen, with original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film's Los Angeles debut is set for March 15 at the El Capitan Theatre, promising to draw an eager crowd ahead of its nationwide opening.

