Trustees to Deliberate on Temple Construction Progress

Trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will convene on Sunday at Maniram Chhavani temple. Discussions will focus on the temple's construction, including the second and third floors and other shrines, along with donations and expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:42 IST
Trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra are slated to meet this Sunday at the Maniram Chhavani temple. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the trust president, will chair the meeting, which is expected to gather several key figures, including trust general secretary Champat Rai and treasurer Govind Dev Giri.

Other notable attendees will include Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwaprasann Tirtha, Anil Mishra, and construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra. Both central and state government representatives, along with district officials, are anticipated to be present at the discussion.

Topics on the agenda feature a comprehensive review of the ongoing construction work on the temple's second and third floors, plans for additional shrines within the premises, and public amenities. The meeting will also assess the financial aspects, focusing on donations received and expenditures made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

