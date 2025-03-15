Box Office Triumph: 'The Diplomat' Captivates Audiences

'The Diplomat,' starring John Abraham, has made a strong debut with an impressive collection of over Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day, as reported by the film's creators on Saturday.

The film, which hit theaters on Friday, is directed by Shivam Nair and scripted by Ritesh Shah. Production company T-Series announced the day one earnings on their X handle, accompanied by the film's poster.

The project, inspired by true events, casts Abraham in the role of diplomat JP Singh, who embarks on a mission to save an Indian woman from Pakistan. Produced by JA Entertainment, T-Series, and others, 'The Diplomat' has been hailed as a blend of diplomacy and cinematic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)