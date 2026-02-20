EU Commission's Controversial Role in Trump's Peace Board

The European Union Commission has come under fire for its participation in the inaugural meeting of United States President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. Despite critiques from EU member states, Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho defended the decision on Friday in Brussels.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticized the move, noting in a statement on social media platform X that the Commission had not received a mandate from the Council to accept such invitations.

Pinho reassured that the involvement was not an endorsement of the peace board. Instead, it signals the EU's enduring commitment to assisting Palestine and reconstructing Gaza, as highlighted by the presence of Commissioner Suica.

(With inputs from agencies.)