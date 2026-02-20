Russian Tu-95MS Bombers: A Routine Yet Strategic Patrol

Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers have completed a routine patrol flight over international waters in the Bering Sea, according to a report from the Russian state news agency on Friday.

The flight, described as routine by the Russian Defence Ministry, saw these missile carriers being escorted by fighter jets from foreign countries, maintaining a presence over the open seas.

This patrol reinforces Russia's ongoing strategic air missions, showcasing their strategic capabilities in international airspace.

