Russian Tu-95MS Bombers: A Routine Yet Strategic Patrol
Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers have conducted a scheduled patrol over international waters in the Bering Sea. The routine flight was accompanied by fighter jets from various foreign nations, as reported by the Russian state news agency, referencing the Russian Defence Ministry's statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers have completed a routine patrol flight over international waters in the Bering Sea, according to a report from the Russian state news agency on Friday.
The flight, described as routine by the Russian Defence Ministry, saw these missile carriers being escorted by fighter jets from foreign countries, maintaining a presence over the open seas.
This patrol reinforces Russia's ongoing strategic air missions, showcasing their strategic capabilities in international airspace.
(With inputs from agencies.)