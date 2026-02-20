Left Menu

Sai Life Sciences to Expand Workforce by 700 Amid Rising Global Demand

Sai Life Sciences plans to hire over 700 professionals in 2026-27 to address the growing global demand for comprehensive drug discovery and development services. The company aims to attract top scientists from prestigious institutions worldwide, enhancing its role as a crucial partner for global pharmaceutical innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:09 IST
Sai Life Sciences Limited, a leading contract research and manufacturing organization based in India, has announced plans to expand its workforce by hiring over 700 scientific and technical professionals during 2026-27. This move aims to meet the increasing global demand for comprehensive drug discovery and development services.

The recruitment initiative will focus significantly on attracting top-tier scientists from both Indian and international institutions. This approach reflects the complexity and heightened expectations of programs the company is managing for global pharmaceutical innovators.

CEO Krishna Kanumuri highlighted this as a pivotal moment for the Indian CRDMO sector, driven by global supply-chain adjustments and the rise of sophisticated outsourced science. The company's expansion will predominantly unfold at its Hyderabad R&D campus, facilitating the growth of small-molecule synthesis, high-throughput experimentation, and commercial manufacturing scale-up.

