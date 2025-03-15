Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Madhya Pradesh Pond

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, two boys and a man drowned while attempting to swim in a village pond. The victims were identified as Dilip Dwivedi, Bhagwat, and Shivanshu. Despite efforts to save them, all three were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Maihar | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:03 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, two young boys and a man lost their lives in a drowning accident in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The tragic scene unfolded at Badal Tola pond in Kharamseda village, within the jurisdiction of Amarpatan police station, a representative stated.

According to Amarpatan police station in-charge KP Tripathi, four boys were swimming when two began to struggle in the water. A nearby man attempted a rescue, but tragically, all three perished. The victims were named as Dilip Dwivedi (28), Bhagwat (10), and Shivanshu (14). Despite being rushed to the hospital, they could not be revived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

