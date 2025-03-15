Pope Francis Initiates Ambitious Three-Year Reform for the Catholic Church

Pope Francis has embarked on an ambitious three-year plan to reform the global Catholic Church, the Vatican announced on Saturday. This move signifies the 88-year-old pontiff's determination to steer his papacy forward, even amidst ongoing health struggles due to double pneumonia.

The extended work of the Synod of Bishops, a hallmark of Francis's 12-year leadership, will explore pivotal reforms, including the prospect of women serving as deacons and greater LGBTQ inclusion. Following an unproductive Vatican summit last October, the synod will consult Catholics worldwide over the next three years, leading to a 2028 summit.

Despite speculation about his resignation, Francis's approval of this reform process from Rome's Gemelli hospital reflects his commitment to Church renewal. Cardinal Mario Grech described this as a hopeful new missionary impulse. Meanwhile, official updates indicate Francis's improving health, as he continues to contemplate further changes pending reports expected in June.

