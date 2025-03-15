Left Menu

Pope Francis Initiates Fresh Reform Wave Amid Health Struggles

Pope Francis, despite battling double pneumonia, has approved a three-year reform process for the Catholic Church. This decision signifies his intention to continue his papacy and pursue the renewal of the Church. Friends and biographers assert that he currently has no plans to resign.

Pope Francis, aged 88, has sanctioned a three-year plan to explore reforms within the Catholic Church, signaling his intention to continue leading the Church despite his health challenges, the Vatican announced on Saturday.

This move stems from the extension of the Synod of Bishops' work, one of Francis's key initiatives over his 12-year papacy, which is assessing potential reforms like permitting women deacons and enhancing LGBTQ inclusion. Currently hospitalized, Francis's approval from the Gemelli hospital in Rome has fueled discussions about his future as pope.

Speculation about a potential resignation has been quelled by those close to Francis, who affirm his commitment to the papacy and Church renewal. The extended reform process and recent improvements in his health underscore his continued influence and the hope for a revitalized Church mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

