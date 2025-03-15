Left Menu

Shaurya Yatra: A Journey of Bravery Across India

The 'Shaurya Yatra', a 3,900 km bike rally from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, was flagged off in Nagaland. The 15-day event promotes unity, courage, and national pride, honoring armed forces' sacrifices. Participants interact with ex-servicemen and motivate youth to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:26 IST
Shaurya Yatra: A Journey of Bravery Across India
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious 'Shaurya Yatra' bike rally, spanning an impressive 3,900 kilometers from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, began its second phase from Ranagapahar military station in Nagaland on Saturday.

The 15-day journey, aimed at illustrating national unity, was ceremonially launched by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar in the presence of eager participants and supporters, with a press release from the Assam Rifles highlighting the event's significance.

Marking its passage through Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the rally has already covered 550 kilometers and is gearing towards Guwahati. Participants, including 12 bike enthusiasts from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local regions, aim to engage school children, encouraging them to join the armed forces under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025