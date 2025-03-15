Shaurya Yatra: A Journey of Bravery Across India

The ambitious 'Shaurya Yatra' bike rally, spanning an impressive 3,900 kilometers from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, began its second phase from Ranagapahar military station in Nagaland on Saturday.

The 15-day journey, aimed at illustrating national unity, was ceremonially launched by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar in the presence of eager participants and supporters, with a press release from the Assam Rifles highlighting the event's significance.

Marking its passage through Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the rally has already covered 550 kilometers and is gearing towards Guwahati. Participants, including 12 bike enthusiasts from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local regions, aim to engage school children, encouraging them to join the armed forces under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

