Shaurya Yatra: A Journey of Bravery Across India
The 'Shaurya Yatra', a 3,900 km bike rally from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, was flagged off in Nagaland. The 15-day event promotes unity, courage, and national pride, honoring armed forces' sacrifices. Participants interact with ex-servicemen and motivate youth to join the Indian Armed Forces.
The ambitious 'Shaurya Yatra' bike rally, spanning an impressive 3,900 kilometers from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, began its second phase from Ranagapahar military station in Nagaland on Saturday.
The 15-day journey, aimed at illustrating national unity, was ceremonially launched by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar in the presence of eager participants and supporters, with a press release from the Assam Rifles highlighting the event's significance.
Marking its passage through Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the rally has already covered 550 kilometers and is gearing towards Guwahati. Participants, including 12 bike enthusiasts from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and local regions, aim to engage school children, encouraging them to join the armed forces under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
