Chaos Colors Holi: Clashes Amid Festivities in Uttar Pradesh

Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh turned violent, revealing deep-rooted social tensions. Multiple incidents of clashes over caste, alcohol consumption, and forced color application resulted in injuries, arrests, and heightened police security. Fatalities and numerous injuries were reported across several districts, underscoring the celebrations' darker side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:18 IST
The vibrant festival of Holi in Uttar Pradesh was overshadowed by violence, as clashes erupted across the state, leading to over a dozen injuries. The incidents highlighted the underlying social tensions that marred the festivities.

Conflicts arose from forced color application, caste-based disputes, and alcohol-fueled altercations, prompting police to intervene with arrests and increased security measures. In Mathura district, an altercation in Bati village left up to ten people injured, and several have been detained for further investigations.

Farrukhabad witnessed six injuries from a shooting incident linked to Holi rituals, while in Kaushambi, a clash with law enforcement resulted in an officer's assault. Fires linked to music disputes in Sant Kabir Nagar, fatal clashes in Sultanpur, and a Holi-related death in Barabanki further reflected the dangers intertwined with the celebrations. Police presence has been amplified in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

