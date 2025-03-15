Global Solidarity Call: Support for Rohingya Refugees
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges global financial and political support for over 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to prevent humanitarian disaster. During his Bangladesh visit, Guterres highlights the critical role of international aid in ensuring the dignity and safety of displaced Rohingyas.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has implored the global community to extend both financial and political support to the Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh to avert potential humanitarian calamities, as reported by state-run BSS news agency.
Guterres, in Dhaka on a four-day mission, visited Cox's Bazaar, describing the US and European aid cuts as "a crime." He praised Bangladesh's generosity in hosting over a million refugees and highlighted international responsibilities towards these displaced individuals.
Emphasizing the need for a sustainable and dignified solution, the UN chief advocated for planning a High-Level Conference on the crisis, reinforcing the UN's commitment to seeking a safe and voluntary return of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
