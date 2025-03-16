Left Menu

Jenna Ortega's Brief Marvel Universe Stint: A Look Back

Jenna Ortega recounts her experience in 'Iron Man 3', where she played the vice president's daughter. Although her role was reduced to brief seconds, fellow actor Paul Rudd believes she could return to the Marvel Universe. Ortega remains skeptical about reprising or expanding her Marvel participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST
  Country:
  United States

Jenna Ortega, the rising star of 'Wednesday', recently revealed her brief but memorable stint in the Marvel Universe during her appearance on Entertainment Tonight. She shared how her role as the vice president's daughter in 'Iron Man 3' was significantly reduced, leaving her on-screen for mere moments without any lines.

Despite the minimal exposure, Ortega fondly recalls it as one of her initial jobs in Hollywood. The 22-year-old actress, who has since earned acclaim for her performances, notes that the experience was more about establishing her career rather than gaining recognition in the superhero genre.

Actor Paul Rudd, also linked to the Marvel Universe through 'Ant-Man', expressed optimism about Ortega's potential return, suggesting Marvel's penchant for creating future opportunities. However, Ortega remains uncertain, joking about moving on as her name was even omitted from the credits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

