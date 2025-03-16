Left Menu

Odia Poet Ramakanta Rath Leaves Literary Legacy at Age 90

Renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath passed away at 90, leaving a profound impact on literature and public service. Rath's illustrious career includes numerous poetry collections, prestigious awards, and significant contributions to the Indian Administrative Service and Kendra Sahitya Akademi.

Renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat, Ramakanta Rath, passed away at his home in Kharvel Nagar on Sunday at the age of 90. Family sources confirmed his demise, noting that he is survived by three daughters and a son. Rath, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was a towering figure in both administrative and literary circles.

Leaders and eminent personalities from Odisha gathered to mourn Rath's passing, paying their last respects at his residence. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound grief, honoring Rath's dual contributions to the Indian Administrative Service and Odia literature. Majhi also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and announced that Rath's last rites will be performed with full state honors.

After a distinguished public service career, culminating in his role as Chief Secretary of Odisha, Rath's literary legacy includes acclaimed works like 'Kete Dinara' and 'Sri Radha'. His poetic contributions earned him numerous accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award and fellowship. Rath also served as vice president and then president of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

