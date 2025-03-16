Saria's 'TAPS': A Refreshing Take on Queer Narratives

In a cinematic landscape often dominated by conventional narratives, filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's latest release, 'TAPS', offers a fresh perspective on queer stories. The short film delves into the intricacies of a couple rekindling their relationship, steering clear of the expected societal acceptance themes.

Saria, known for his 2015 debut 'Loev', a same-sex romance, has broadened his oeuvre with films like 'Sanaa' and 'Ulajh'. However, 'TAPS' marks his return to queer storytelling, driven by a deep-seated script that struck a chord with him.

The film, presented by notable duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, stars Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra. It challenges stereotypes, with Saria emphasizing the universality of love stories, regardless of gender, paralleling classics like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

