Left Menu

AR Rahman: Swift Recovery From Dehydration Scare

Music composer AR Rahman was hospitalized due to dehydration and gastric issues but was discharged hours later after a thorough check-up. Fans and family reassured the public of his well-being. With multiple prestigious awards, Rahman continues to work on future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:33 IST
AR Rahman: Swift Recovery From Dehydration Scare
AR Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned music composer AR Rahman was admitted to a corporate hospital on Sunday morning following dehydration symptoms. The 58-year-old artist was discharged after a few hours, with doctors confirming that his health is stable. His manager, Senthil Velan, confirmed Rahman's return home, adding that he initially complained of neck pain, but all tests came back normal.

Contrary to rumors of chest pain, AR Rahman's sister, AR Reihana, clarified that the composer was mainly troubled by dehydration and gastric issues. Rahman's son, AR Ameen, shared a medical bulletin on Instagram detailing the situation and thanking fans and well-wishers for their support. The display of concern had resonated with admirers across social media, with messages and well wishes pouring in.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, personally inquired about Rahman's condition, receiving assurance from hospital doctors regarding his recovery. As a celebrated musician, Rahman continues to garner attention and admiration globally. His forthcoming projects include 'Lahore 1947', 'Thug Life', and 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025