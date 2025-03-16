AR Rahman: Swift Recovery From Dehydration Scare

Renowned music composer AR Rahman was admitted to a corporate hospital on Sunday morning following dehydration symptoms. The 58-year-old artist was discharged after a few hours, with doctors confirming that his health is stable. His manager, Senthil Velan, confirmed Rahman's return home, adding that he initially complained of neck pain, but all tests came back normal.

Contrary to rumors of chest pain, AR Rahman's sister, AR Reihana, clarified that the composer was mainly troubled by dehydration and gastric issues. Rahman's son, AR Ameen, shared a medical bulletin on Instagram detailing the situation and thanking fans and well-wishers for their support. The display of concern had resonated with admirers across social media, with messages and well wishes pouring in.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, personally inquired about Rahman's condition, receiving assurance from hospital doctors regarding his recovery. As a celebrated musician, Rahman continues to garner attention and admiration globally. His forthcoming projects include 'Lahore 1947', 'Thug Life', and 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

