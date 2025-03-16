The Phantom's Howl: A Spooky Journey into Bengal's Haunting Tales

Prepare to be both spooked and amused as 'The Phantom's Howl' presents a compelling collection of ghost stories from Bengal, transcending generations with its spine-chilling yet humorous tales.

This anthology, expertly translated by newcomer Arundhati Nath, introduces a fresh readership to the eerie allure of Bengali literature, featuring works of both legendary and lesser-known authors.

Readers will encounter a variety of specters, from dancing shadows to cursed artifacts, each narrative weaving a tapestry of suspense, intrigue, and enigma, keeping the haunting essence of Bengal alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)