Left Menu

The Phantom's Howl: A Spooky Journey into Bengal's Haunting Tales

The Phantom's Howl is a captivating collection of ghost stories from Bengal, blending spine-chilling and humorous tales. Translated by Arundhati Nath, this anthology gathers works by renowned and lesser-known Bengali authors, offering modern readers a nostalgic yet fresh experience of Bengal's fascination with 'bhoots'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:29 IST
The Phantom's Howl: A Spooky Journey into Bengal's Haunting Tales
  • Country:
  • India

Prepare to be both spooked and amused as 'The Phantom's Howl' presents a compelling collection of ghost stories from Bengal, transcending generations with its spine-chilling yet humorous tales.

This anthology, expertly translated by newcomer Arundhati Nath, introduces a fresh readership to the eerie allure of Bengali literature, featuring works of both legendary and lesser-known authors.

Readers will encounter a variety of specters, from dancing shadows to cursed artifacts, each narrative weaving a tapestry of suspense, intrigue, and enigma, keeping the haunting essence of Bengal alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025