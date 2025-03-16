The Phantom's Howl: A Spooky Journey into Bengal's Haunting Tales
The Phantom's Howl is a captivating collection of ghost stories from Bengal, blending spine-chilling and humorous tales. Translated by Arundhati Nath, this anthology gathers works by renowned and lesser-known Bengali authors, offering modern readers a nostalgic yet fresh experience of Bengal's fascination with 'bhoots'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Prepare to be both spooked and amused as 'The Phantom's Howl' presents a compelling collection of ghost stories from Bengal, transcending generations with its spine-chilling yet humorous tales.
This anthology, expertly translated by newcomer Arundhati Nath, introduces a fresh readership to the eerie allure of Bengali literature, featuring works of both legendary and lesser-known authors.
Readers will encounter a variety of specters, from dancing shadows to cursed artifacts, each narrative weaving a tapestry of suspense, intrigue, and enigma, keeping the haunting essence of Bengal alive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement