Holi Celebrations Turn Chaotic: Lalbagh Brawl Sparks Panic

Three individuals were arrested after a brawl between two groups celebrating Holi at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens created panic among visitors. The incident, captured on video, sparked safety concerns. Locals demanded action, and police assured control, arresting three while seeking others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:30 IST
In a chaotic turn of events during Holi celebrations, three individuals were arrested after a brawl erupted at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. The altercation between two groups of Nepali citizens caused panic among visitors, raising safety and security concerns in public spaces.

The incident, which took place on Friday evening atop Lalbagh rock, quickly went viral on social media, with many expressing anxiety over the situation. In the aftermath, locals gathered outside the Siddapura police station demanding prompt action and the arrest of all involved parties.

Police reported both groups were engaging in Holi festivities when the situation unexpectedly escalated into violence. The Karnataka State Reserve Police intervened to restore order, with further arrests anticipated as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

