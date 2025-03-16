Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comments at Oath-Taking Ceremony
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for labeling the Maha Kumbh as a 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Adityanath spoke at an oath-taking ceremony, highlighting incidents in West Bengal during Holi. He emphasized the positive role of media and cultural events in uniting India.
- Country:
- India
In a charged speech on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for calling the Maha Kumbh a 'Mrityu Kumbh', following a stampede. Speaking at the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club's oath-taking ceremony, Adityanath highlighted issues in West Bengal during Holi celebrations.
The Chief Minister defended the success of the Maha Kumbh, noting significant participation, including attendees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He underscored the peaceful conclusion of Holi in Uttar Pradesh compared to West Bengal, where a youth was killed in a Holi-related incident.
Adityanath further emphasized the media's critical role in society and governance, urging positive dissemination of information amidst rapid technological change. He celebrated the media's influence on democracy and societal unity, underscoring their integral role in maintaining dialogue and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Voter List Controversy: An Electoral Tug-of-War
Campus Clashes: Strikes and Unrest Rock West Bengal Universities
Campus Turmoil: Student Activists Clash with Political Wings Amidst Strike in West Bengal
Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal
West Bengal Tightens Security for Higher Secondary Exams