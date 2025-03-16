Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comments at Oath-Taking Ceremony

In a charged speech on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for calling the Maha Kumbh a 'Mrityu Kumbh', following a stampede. Speaking at the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club's oath-taking ceremony, Adityanath highlighted issues in West Bengal during Holi celebrations.

The Chief Minister defended the success of the Maha Kumbh, noting significant participation, including attendees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He underscored the peaceful conclusion of Holi in Uttar Pradesh compared to West Bengal, where a youth was killed in a Holi-related incident.

Adityanath further emphasized the media's critical role in society and governance, urging positive dissemination of information amidst rapid technological change. He celebrated the media's influence on democracy and societal unity, underscoring their integral role in maintaining dialogue and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)