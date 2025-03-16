Pakistani Gangster Claims Attack on YouTuber's Home Over Religious Dispute

A self-proclaimed Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, has taken responsibility for an attack on the residence of Rozer Sandhu, a Jalandhar-based YouTuber. The attack involved a 'grenade-like object' being hurled at Sandhu's home, reportedly due to alleged derogatory language used by the YouTuber against the Muslim community.

The police confirmed that an unidentified device was thrown at the residence located in Punjab's Maqsudan area. Despite its intimidating appearance, the object did not detonate, leaving the property undamaged. Senior police officials promptly arrived at the scene, with a bomb disposal squad taking custody of the device for further examination.

Jalandhar authorities underscored potential foreign involvement aiming to destabilize the ongoing drug crackdown in Punjab. Meanwhile, Bhatti warned of severe repercussions should authorities fail to apprehend those involved, threatening further actions against the YouTuber if provocations persist. This incident follows a recent explosive attack at a temple in nearby Amritsar.

(With inputs from agencies.)