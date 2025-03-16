Left Menu

AR Rahman Health Scare: A Quick Recovery and Heartfelt Family Support

Famed music composer AR Rahman was hospitalized due to dehydration but was discharged shortly after, confirming his stable health. Family, including his wife and manager, have expressed their support, urging the media for privacy. His fans and notable figures conveyed best wishes for the composer’s swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:55 IST
AR Rahman Health Scare: A Quick Recovery and Heartfelt Family Support
AR Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned music composer AR Rahman was briefly hospitalized following dehydration, receiving a clean bill of health before being discharged. His swift return home was announced by his manager, Senthil Velan, alleviating concerns among fans and the industry.

Amid media speculation, Rahman's sister, AR Reihana, clarified that the hospitalization resulted from dehydration and gastric issues, dispelling rumors of chest pain. Meanwhile, Rahman's wife, Saira, sent her wishes while requesting media privacy regarding their marital status.

Social media was abuzz with get-well-soon messages from fans and industry peers. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured the public of Rahman's improving health. Upcoming projects for Rahman remain eagerly anticipated as the globally lauded artist recovers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025