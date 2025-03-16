AR Rahman Health Scare: A Quick Recovery and Heartfelt Family Support

Renowned music composer AR Rahman was briefly hospitalized following dehydration, receiving a clean bill of health before being discharged. His swift return home was announced by his manager, Senthil Velan, alleviating concerns among fans and the industry.

Amid media speculation, Rahman's sister, AR Reihana, clarified that the hospitalization resulted from dehydration and gastric issues, dispelling rumors of chest pain. Meanwhile, Rahman's wife, Saira, sent her wishes while requesting media privacy regarding their marital status.

Social media was abuzz with get-well-soon messages from fans and industry peers. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured the public of Rahman's improving health. Upcoming projects for Rahman remain eagerly anticipated as the globally lauded artist recovers.

(With inputs from agencies.)