Adityanath vs. Banerjee: Holi, Kumbh, and the Role of Media

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit back at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee over her criticism of the Maha Kumbh arrangements, stating that while the religious gathering in Prayagraj was conducted peacefully, West Bengal faced disturbances during Holi.

During the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club oath-taking ceremony, Adityanath noted the robust participation from states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the Maha Kumbh, using it as an example of cultural unity. He lauded the media's role in making the event globally prominent.

Moreover, Adityanath underscored the essential watchdog role of media in upholding democracy and acknowledged its power in shaping society amidst rapidly changing technological landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)