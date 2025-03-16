Modi Lauds RSS for Lifelong Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound admiration for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a recent podcast with Lex Fridman. Lauding the organization for its century-long dedication, Modi highlighted its influence in shaping his life's mission and principles.

A former RSS 'pracharak' before entering politics, Modi detailed how early exposure to the RSS's patriotic activities in Gujarat resonated with him. He highlighted RSS's expansive influence through its various affiliates, emphasizing its dedication to India and societal service.

Discussing the organization's philosophy, Modi noted how the RSS and its affiliates like Seva Bharti and Vidya Bharti inspire societal work and education. He drew distinctions between the RSS approach to labor unions and those with leftist leanings, reinforcing his spiritual values guided by Swami Vivekananda's teachings.

