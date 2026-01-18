Unbeaten Streaks and Last-Minute Thrills: Hockey India League Highlights
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers maintained their unbeaten run with a 4-1 shootout victory over Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons. Despite a tied score after regulation time, the Lancers won with superior penalty execution. Meanwhile, Shrachi Bengal Tigers came from behind to defeat SG Pipers 3-2, staying in contention for a top-four finish.
In a thrilling encounter, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers sustained their unbeaten spree, overcoming the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons through a 4-1 penalty shootout win in the Hockey India League on Sunday.
Playing at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, both teams were tied at 1-1 when regulations ended. Although Blake Govers put Dragons ahead, a balanced strike from Alexander Hendrickx leveled scores, leading to a shootout. Key saves from Krishan Pathak and decisive moves by Jed Snowden secured Lancers' sixth consecutive win.
In another match, the Shrachi Bengal Tigers clinched a spot in the top-four race, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat SG Pipers 3-2 with late goals from Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Affan Yousuf.
