Unbeaten Streaks and Last-Minute Thrills: Hockey India League Highlights

In a thrilling encounter, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers sustained their unbeaten spree, overcoming the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons through a 4-1 penalty shootout win in the Hockey India League on Sunday.

Playing at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, both teams were tied at 1-1 when regulations ended. Although Blake Govers put Dragons ahead, a balanced strike from Alexander Hendrickx leveled scores, leading to a shootout. Key saves from Krishan Pathak and decisive moves by Jed Snowden secured Lancers' sixth consecutive win.

In another match, the Shrachi Bengal Tigers clinched a spot in the top-four race, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat SG Pipers 3-2 with late goals from Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Affan Yousuf.

(With inputs from agencies.)